Rudi Garcia, who is Francesca Brienza: Romanist fan girlfriend who …

Rudi Garcia, who is his partner Francesca Brienza: Roma fan, she also followed him in the Emirates and now in Naples

Rudi Garcia is now the new coach of Napoli, but it was in Rome that he found love: the then yellow and red coach in 2014 revealed the story with Frances Brienza who at that time was a journalist and presenter a Rome TV. A selfie was published on social media that told of the beginning of a new love chapter in his life, after the separation from his ex-partner Veronique (with whom he had had three daughters Carla, Eva and Lén). Francesca followed Rudi Garcia first in France (to Lyon), then also in the adventure of the Arab Emirates with Al Nassr (the team that signed Cristiano Ronaldo in January) in the last season.

The 37-year-old Roman, Francesca Brienza has a degree in Cultural Heritage at the University of Rome Tor Vergata and a participation in Miss Italy. Not only Roma TV as a journalist, for her collaborations a Rai Sport, La7 (dealing with women’s football), The Monday process, Tiki Taka and those who football.

His football heart that has always beat for Roma but certainly from next year will be able to cheer for Napoli that will be coached by Rudi Garcia after the farewell of Luciano Spalletti and the official appointment of patron Aurelio De Laurentiis as new coach of the Italian champion team.

Rudi Garcia in Naples, Francesca Brienza’s words on social media

“That warm Arabian wind which, only now is it clear to me, pushed towards the return to the homeland”, Francesca Brienza wrote on social media (in support of a shot that shows her intent on crossing a bridge) after Napoli made Rudi Garcia official as their new coach

