Remo Ruffini, CEO of Moncler, is optimistic about the business trend. “The winter season has started well, so we are more than confident. The market is what it is but so far we are happy and I am not usually so optimistic ”. “In China we have reopened the last two or three days of stores. Let’s see, I don’t want to be too optimistic but the restart seems not bad ”, says Ruffini referring to the easing of the Covid restrictions applied by the Chinese government.

“They seem to us to be quite positive statements, which support the visibility on our estimates and those of consensus FY (turnover 2.5 bn)” say from Equita. “Moncler remains one of our favorite stocks in the sector, thanks to the quality of the business, growth prospects driven by specific factors (development of Stone Island, expansion of the offer / network for Moncler) and therefore less linked to the sector context, interesting valuations” conclude from Sim from Milan.