The federations have obtained diversified payments from the English financial giant over five years according to the sequel: the English one will receive over 110 million euros from the operation, the French one slightly less, the Welsh one 59 million euros, the Irish one 56 million, the Scottish one 52 million and the Italian one just under 40. In any case, England, France, Italy, Scotland and Wales and Italy, with a total controlling stake of 85% will retain exclusive responsibility for all sporting matters, as well as control over decisions commercial”.

The business model

As regards the revenues of the competition, the management is centralized in Six Nations Rugby as regards the sale of international television rights and sponsorships.

The largest part of the revenue obviously comes from television rights, considering that the competition is broadcast in over 180 countries. In markets such as the transalpine one and the UK area, there are talks of contracts worth around 50 million pounds per season. In Great Britain, the BBC and ITV have extended their respective agreements until 2025.

On sponsorships, it must be said that since 2019 the tournament has been entitled Guinness Six Nations. The Irish beer brand would have signed a 6-year agreement with growing investments that will rise from 6 million pounds (equal to 6.6 million euros) in the first year to almost double. The previous title sponsor was the Royal Bank of Scotland who gave the competition its name for 14 years.

In January 2022, two new sponsorship deals involving Breitling and TikTok were announced. In October 2022, a contract was signed with Sage, global leader in software technology, Official Insights Partner of the Six Nations, the Autumn Nations Series and the TikTok Women’s Six Nations Championships.