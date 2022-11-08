On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

Ruiyuan Intelligent Control(08249) released the third quarter results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The group achieved revenue of 19.513 million yuan (RMB, the same below) during the period, a year-on-year decrease of 34.27%; loss attributable to shareholders was 3.372 million yuan, It narrowed by 11.68% year-on-year; the basic loss per share was 0.67 cents.

According to the announcement, the decrease in revenue was due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2022, and the control measures and logistics and transportation in the Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai customer market areas were also greatly affected, resulting in a decrease in the Group’s operations compared to the same period last year.

