Home Business Ruiyuan Zhikong (08249) released the first three quarters results, the loss attributable to shareholders of 3.372 million yuan narrowed by 11.68% year-on-year | Ruiyuan Zhikong_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Ruiyuan Zhikong (08249) released the first three quarters results, the loss attributable to shareholders of 3.372 million yuan narrowed by 11.68% year-on-year | Ruiyuan Zhikong_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Ruiyuan Zhikong (08249) released the first three quarters results, the loss attributable to shareholders of 3.372 million yuan narrowed by 11.68% year-on-year | Ruiyuan Zhikong_Sina Finance_Sina.com

On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

Ruiyuan Intelligent Control(08249) released the third quarter results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The group achieved revenue of 19.513 million yuan (RMB, the same below) during the period, a year-on-year decrease of 34.27%; loss attributable to shareholders was 3.372 million yuan, It narrowed by 11.68% year-on-year; the basic loss per share was 0.67 cents.

According to the announcement, the decrease in revenue was due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2022, and the control measures and logistics and transportation in the Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai customer market areas were also greatly affected, resulting in a decrease in the Group’s operations compared to the same period last year.

Open a stock account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan in red envelopes, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

See also  The digital renminbi pilot landed in Guangzhou, and Meituan issued consumer gift packages to citizens – yqqlm

You may also like

Spot gold recovered most of its losses, the...

Superbonus, the post office is still blocking the...

Differentiation is coming! In October, retail sales of...

Mazziero revises the GDP estimate upwards for the...

Giuseppe Bono, the last authentic state boyar

The enthusiasm for external mining is generally expected...

Work and wages, the bad figure of Italy:...

The negative factors are superimposed and it is...

Work, wages have fallen by 2.9% in thirty...

Silicon Xin Group (08349) released its first three...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy