When it comes to investing, there are many strategies that can be implemented, among these the best known is the classic 60/40 rule ie the composition of the portfolio with the 60% of shares and 40% of bonds.

Supporters of the breakdown of the wallet 60/40designed to capture the rise in equities but offer investors protection from the downside of bonds, have seen the classic investment strategy fall dramatically this year, recording the worst performance in the last 100 years.

Instead of producing its average return of 9%, the strategy produced a thunderous minus 30% from one year to the next according to BofA Global. The worst return on the 60/40 strategy since 1929.

Financial markets have been in turmoil this year as the Federal Reserve has taken steps to drastically raise rates to fight inflation which has remained near 40-year highs for longer than expected. The latest US inflation data led to a dramatic day of upheaval, which Rick Rieder, CIO of BlackRock, he called one of the “craziest” of financial markets, in an interview with Christine Idzelis of MarketWatch. Rieder also said that the classic 60/40 portfolio allocation, with the largest share in equities and a smaller share in bonds, no longer makes sense. In light of the current rise in bond yields, particularly with the 2-year Treasury yield at 4.5%, Rieder believes the 60% allocation should instead go to bonds.

The sharp rise in the 10-year Treasury rate, which rose to around 4% this year, hit bond market yields and pushed up borrowing costs for households and businesses, already penalized by high inflation .