Home Business Rule 60/40 no longer makes sense, Rieder (BlackRock) suggests a new breakdown between stocks and bonds
Business

Rule 60/40 no longer makes sense, Rieder (BlackRock) suggests a new breakdown between stocks and bonds

by admin
Rule 60/40 no longer makes sense, Rieder (BlackRock) suggests a new breakdown between stocks and bonds

When it comes to investing, there are many strategies that can be implemented, among these the best known is the classic 60/40 rule ie the composition of the portfolio with the 60% of shares and 40% of bonds.

Supporters of the breakdown of the wallet 60/40designed to capture the rise in equities but offer investors protection from the downside of bonds, have seen the classic investment strategy fall dramatically this year, recording the worst performance in the last 100 years.

Instead of producing its average return of 9%, the strategy produced a thunderous minus 30% from one year to the next according to BofA Global. The worst return on the 60/40 strategy since 1929.

Financial markets have been in turmoil this year as the Federal Reserve has taken steps to drastically raise rates to fight inflation which has remained near 40-year highs for longer than expected. The latest US inflation data led to a dramatic day of upheaval, which Rick Rieder, CIO of BlackRock, he called one of the “craziest” of financial markets, in an interview with Christine Idzelis of MarketWatch. Rieder also said that the classic 60/40 portfolio allocation, with the largest share in equities and a smaller share in bonds, no longer makes sense. In light of the current rise in bond yields, particularly with the 2-year Treasury yield at 4.5%, Rieder believes the 60% allocation should instead go to bonds.

The sharp rise in the 10-year Treasury rate, which rose to around 4% this year, hit bond market yields and pushed up borrowing costs for households and businesses, already penalized by high inflation .

You may also like

Milan winks at Silicon Valley, presented the first...

EU summit agrees on many key differences on...

Hi-tech lever to push the energy transition

Don’t be superstitious about made in Japan!The century-old...

Bank of Italy, 300 thousand more employees from...

Italy, the appeal is falling: foreign investors have...

Dairies on their knees for the expensive bill....

Li Ning’s market value evaporated 12.3 billion in...

Bankitalia: “Forward sent with the PNRR, worth 300...

International gold price is expected to fall below...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy