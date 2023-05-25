Home » Rules and tips for hybrid work
Business

Rules and tips for hybrid work

by admin
Rules and tips for hybrid work

Schörner is responsible for the real estate of the advertising agency Serviceplan and thus also for the workplaces of the workforce. In the summer of 2022, he recalls, many employees yearned for an office atmosphere. We were excited about the new address, 40 marketing agencies under the Serviceplan umbrella, spread over 40,000 square meters and three buildings, open offices, communicative work. Only the accountants stayed at home.

See also  The State Bureau of Grain and Materials Reserves organizes the release of national reserve crude oil mainly for domestic refining and chemical integration enterprises_Xinhua News

You may also like

The role of the G7 in development cooperation

Gold: China, Russia and their allies use the...

From Bossi to Cuperlo to Roccella. Twenty deputies...

More solar than oil: The deceptive success of...

Environmental protection – FDP does not want to...

Piazza Affari closes at -0.4%, sales of oil...

Electric cars and SUVs push the European car...

Steffen Klusmann: “Spiegel” confirms the departure of its...

MilanoSesto, other shareholders on the way The dossier...

Ex Ilva, the company opens in Taranto the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy