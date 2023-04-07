– Are boards of directors engaged on too many fronts? The demise of Credit Suisse raises the question of competence. Politicians are discussing a “Lex Schwan”, named after Severin Schwan, who sat on the CS board of directors as Roche boss.

Controversial dual role: From 2017 to 2022, the then Roche CEO was also Vice President of the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse. Photo: Nicole Pont

The Federal Council cuts the top managers of Credit Suisse (CS) after the bank’s demise the bonuses. This is not possible with the board of directors, they do not receive any bonuses as a performance incentive. It is assumed that they perform their duties responsibly.

But can they do that if they are also involved in top management at other companies or sit on several boards of directors? The question arises, especially in the case of systemically important companies such as CS and the new major UBS: Are their boards of directors on too many fronts committed?

The corresponding suspicion arises with the new Roche President Severin Schwan.

A board of directors must work

Now, after the far-reaching exit from CS, this question has reached politics. There is a Lex Schwan in the room. The impetus comes from Central President Gerhard Pfister. “In addition to a huge job at Roche, can you also sit on the board of directors of a bank that is systemically important?” he asks and demands: Parliament must intervene in companies with a de facto state guarantee.

Pfister is concerned with the fact that in future the federal government must be able to rely on the fact that the board of directors functions reliably as a strategy and control body for companies that it has to save in case of doubt, and that the state does not have to step in. This applies not only to the huge new UBS-CS, but also to energy suppliers. They are also systemically important why the federal government for Axpo last September credit line of up to CHF 4 billion.

In Switzerland, the banks Credit Suisse, UBS, Raiffeisen, ZKB and Postfinance are considered systemically important – according to an assessment by the Swiss National Bank. In September 2022, the Federal Council also assessed the energy suppliers Axpo, Alpiq and BKW as systemically important. This was in connection with the rescue package that the federal government had provided as a precaution for Axpo in the event of a liquidity bottleneck. (eh)

SVP parliamentary group leader Thomas Aeschi also wants to make the selection of board members of systemically important companies an issue: “That’s definitely something we have to look at.”

The SP would lend a hand for such a law, as National Councilor Céline Widmer says. She finds it more important to clarify who is responsible for the CS downfall: “The parliamentary commission of inquiry must examine this and also clarify Schwan’s role.” In order to minimize risks in the future, a ban on bonuses and higher equity requirements have priority for the SP. These should be given a binding order in the extraordinary session next week.

In Switzerland, it is common for non-industry members to sit on boards of directors. The ties between the groups are strong: Nestlé, for example, traditionally sends its CEO to the Roche board of directors. Just as Roche boss Schwan has done at Credit Suisse so far.

Pharma culture collides with banking culture

Severin Schwan resigned from his post as Vice President of CS in 2022. Today’s Roche President does not want to comment publicly on his role at CS. However, it can be heard from those close to him that he “never had the feeling that he couldn’t carry out his job at the bank”. He even thinks it makes a lot of sense for non-industry members to sit on the board of directors. This is also the case at Roche and ensures that there is no tunnel vision.

Schwan wanted to trigger a culture change at CS. He did not have an easy time with the bankers on the board of directors, it is said from those around him. «With his terms from the pharmaceutical industry such as meaningfulness, social value or transparency, he hardly had a chance. Some of the words alone were already foreign there.”

Schwan accepts a general responsibility for the end of CS, he is “extremely affected”, it is said. But he himself sees no personal failure. As reported, the Roche owner family Hoffmann-Oeri continues to express their full confidence in him.

Schwan was a member of the CS Board of Directors from 2014 to 2022, where he played a key role as Vice President and, as Lead Independent Director, was to act as a counterpoint to the controversial President at the time, Urs Rohner. He also sat on the bank’s risk committee. Schwan received CHF 400,000 per year for his mandate. Half of it in stocks that Schwan still owns, but whose value has plummeted.

Roche woman on the UBS board of directors

Roche’s integration with a systemically important bank continues despite Schwan’s resignation. Roche chief lawyer Claudia Böckstiegel has been on the board of directors of the new megabank UBS since 2021. From Roche’s point of view, this should remain the case.

Claudia Böckstiegel is chief legal officer at Roche and a member of the board of directors at UBS. Photo: PD

The Actares shareholders’ association believes it is generally justifiable for a member of the management board to hold a VR mandate on the side. Unlike Böckstiegel, however, Schwan was not only on the board of directors of Credit Suisse. At the same time, the Roche boss was also on the Roche board of directors. “Swan’s workload may have been too high,” says Actares boss Roger Said.

As can be heard from Schwan’s environment, he denies that. In his free time, on weekends and during the holidays, he worked “with passion” for CS.

Politics reacts to CS downfall

