According to a Doxa Swg survey, Rummo is the most loved premium pasta by Italians. The family business, founded in Benevento in 1846 and now in its sixth generation, according to the survey is appreciated by consumers for its “slow processing” method, a seven-step process patented and approved by Bureau Veritas.

Pasta Rummo exports to about sixty countries (France, Switzerland, Spain, the United States and Canada above all), but its production plants are all in Italy. Today the Campania company has 157 employees and a turnover of 160 million euros, but in 2015 it had to face a difficult phase, when the Samnite flood the pasta factory in the Asi area of ​​Ponte Valentino was overwhelmed by an eight meter high mud wave. and a half.

In Italy – which celebrated World Pasta Day on 25 October – 3.6 million tons of pasta are produced every year, equal to about a quarter of all the world‘s pasta. 23.5 kilos per year per capita, followed by 17 kilos from Tunisia, 15 from Venezuela, 12 from Greece, 9.4 kilos from Chile and 8.8 from the United States. Italian pasta exports have just registered a record increase of 33%: at the top of the list of buyers are the Germans, while in second place are the United States, where the increase in Italian pasta in the last year is state of 45%.