Trento: Enpa, Fugatti’s order to kill 50 personal war animals to cover up omissions Legal office activated”

“Fugatti finally throws off the mask. His goal is not to guarantee the safety of citizens but to exterminate the bears of Trentino, using the tragic death of the 26-year-old runner as a pretext. This was announced by the president of the Autonomous Province of Trento himself who yesterday in a press conference said he wanted not only to authorize the killing of the bear involved in the death of the 26-year-old and of three other specimens (it is not possible to understand in what capacity) but to massacre the bear population of Trentino, killing 50 specimens up to halving it”. This can be read in a note from Enpa which adds that “the Enpa legal office is following the evolution with extreme concern of the affair and is ready to appeal to the courts against any decision that may violate the law. In addition, Enpa’s legal office is evaluating actions against those mayors who have not adopted and who should continue not to adopt all the necessary preventive measures”.

“Fugatti’s pogrom against plantigrades has nothing to do with prevention and is an offense to the memory of Andrea Papi, for whose passing we renew our condolences and our solidarity with the family. It is the last piece of a very personal war which – explains the Enpa – dates back to at least 2011 when the Northern League exponent tried to organize a banquet based on bear meat without success. But this war, according to Enpa, also has the function of concealing the very serious omissions for which Pat has been responsible for at least fifteen years, which has done very little to inform the population about the rules for a correct coexistence with bears and with other wild species”.

“Since 2010, when the Province was governed by Dellai, Enpa has repeatedly proposed organizing training initiatives, starting from the schools and offering their availability for full collaboration. Enpa did not receive any response from the institutions. Furthermore, the association has never stopped urging provincial and national institutions to adopt those prevention methods that the scientific world and experience conducted abroad have shown to be truly effective in avoiding situations of conflict between animals and anthropic activities. In some countries – recalls Enpa – the areas frequented by bears are equipped with cowbells which, distributed throughout the territory, scare the bears away from humans”.

“In this sense, the Province of Trento has clear political responsibilities for the Caldes events, to the extent that all those prevention systems that could have avoided this tragedy have not been applied. With his ursicide fury Fugatti continues to reiterate his policy of omissions and personal grudges – concludes Enpa who launches a challenge to the President of the Province – Should Pat ever intend to correct her mistakes, we are ready to do our part and collaborate effectively to the safety of all, men and animals”.

Dead Runner: Fugatti, take down problem bears fast

“If we want to guarantee human-animal coexistence, we must ensure that the Life Ursus project returns to its origins: there are about fifty specimens and among these there are also problematic specimens that must be killed quickly”. the president of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti speaking of the killing of bears following the fatal attack of a bear in the woods of Caldes which took place in the late afternoon of last Wednesday.

Runner dead: family will report the Province of Trento and the State

The story of the death of Andrea Papi, the runner killed by a bear in the woods of Caldes in Trentino, will end up in the courtrooms. The family has announced its intention to sue the Autonomous Province of Trento and the State, contesting the modalities of the ‘Life Ursus’ project launched in the late 1990s. As reported by the newspaper ‘Il T’, the family has already turned to lawyers

Dead runner: Lav, “Killing bears? From Fugatti boorish revenge”

According to the Anti-Visection League (Lav), the order to kill four bears from the Trentino governor Maurizio Fugatti following the fatal attack of a bear against the runner Andrea Papi in the Caldes woods in Trento, “is a reaction without any foundation logical and scientific, moved only by a sense of vulgar revenge”. According to the national vice president of the Lav, Simone Stefani, the order to cull the bears is “a retaliation that will only add innocent blood to innocent blood while the Trentino provincial administration, like all those that preceded it, was unable to promote peaceful coexistence with respect for the life of humans and bears”. According to Stefani, “it is a lucid political and ideological strategy, ‘non-scientific’, as said by the Trentino veterinary doctor Alessandro De Guelmi who oversaw the Life Ursus project for the reintroduction of the bear wanted by the same Province over twenty years ago , financed with public money requested and obtained by Trento from the European Union, used as a tourist attraction and commercial induced”. Lav maintains that, with the decision to cull the bears, “President Fugatti has decided to unleash an offensive that will be of no use to anyone, because hatred and the desire for revenge will certainly not teach citizens how to behave in the event should encounter a bear in their path”.

Runner dead: Legambiente, Project Life should not be belittled

With regard to the statements by the President of the Autonomous Province of Trento and the Autonomous Region of Trentino-Alto Adige, Maurizio Fugatti on the non-sustainability of the Life Ursus project, Legambiente recalls in a note how the project which envisaged the reintroduction of the brown bear in the areas of Brenta, where it was on the verge of extinction, was an important initiative from an ecological point of view, bringing an iconic species back to the Central Alps, and it also had important repercussions on the image of the area. What happened in Trentino opens a reflection on the future of the project in question, which however must not be diminished. This is the position of the environmental association. “The LIFE financial program of the European Commission in these 30 years – explains Antonio Nicoletti, national manager of protected areas and biodiversity of Legambiente – has represented and still represents an important tool in the enhancement of nature and biodiversity used both in Europe and in Italy. Emblematic examples come from Italy, the cradle of several successful cases of LIFE Nature projects that have distinguished themselves for having improved and restored the state of conservation of various types of habitat, from the Alps to the Apennines”.

In the report “Biodiversity at risk 2022”, Legambiente recalls that since 1992 thanks to the LIFE Program to date over 5,000 projects have been co-financed in Europe which have mobilized 12 billion euros of investments of which 5.6 billion euros allocated by the European Commission to co-financing title. Italy has achieved a record, both in terms of co-financing obtained and projects financed, reads the note from Legambiente. Between 1992 and 2020, more than 970 projects were financed resulting in a total investment of over 1.7 billion euros, of which around 850 million euros was allocated by the European Commission as co-financing.

Runner dead: Lega, Ispra do its job or better shut it down

“What happened in Caldes is an announced tragedy and Ispra (the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research) is the first to take the dock”. So the members of the League Gianpiero Zinzi and Tilde Minasi, group leaders in the Environment commissions of the Chamber and the Senate, the deputy Vanessa Cattoi and the senator Elena Testor who recall how “over and over again the President Maurizio Fugatti had sounded the alarm in the interlocutions that have followed one another in these 5 years, but without success”. The Autonomous Province of Trento, they underline again, “had asked to be able to intervene urgently against the large problematic carnivores and the need to implement a bear containment plan as soon as possible given the number now excessive compared to the morphology of the territory. Ispra , on the other hand, has always stood in the way, has always ignored the appeals from Piazza Dante. Just look at the latest experimental draft on the containment plan for wolves. The ministerial institute has not in the least taken into consideration the proposals of the Pat that were seeking to respond to the needs of the territory, but even tried to hinder the launch of the experimentation plan by proposing criteria that are not applicable at all in Trentino”.

