Runner killed by bear, if you get eaten it's your fault: world upside down

Runner killed by bear, if you get eaten it's your fault: world upside down

The story of the killer bear in the upside down world

In the well-known “upside down world” in which we have ended up for some time, things, values, actions – as is well known – are completely upside down. It is the so-called “spirit of the time”. If the citizens film the thieves who steal in the subway, it is the citizens’ fault, if one is heterosexual he is the “different”, if Columbus discovers America has committed a crime and its statues must be torn down, if one is occupied house the fault is his not the squatters. Eco-vandals have also arrived in this perverse climate who deface works of art in the name of the environment and then there are always them, the extremist animal rights activists for whom human beings are the sum total of all the evils in the world. If a bear devours a human being, it is naturally the human’s fault, not the bear’s.

At this point the political correctness rampant in the world and in Italy in particular has moved. Just take a tour on social media, but especially on Facebook, that you notice the phenomenon. Whole groups of troublesome opponents of the human who have sprung up out of nowhere defend the right of bears to the sword, and wild animals in general, to attack, kill and tear apart people who dare to be in their presence, not to mention that the animals increasingly move near inhabited centres. Among other things, cases of real serious threats have been reported to users who have tried to express an opinion different from that of animal rights extremists and the postal police are investigating.

