Searches continue Chaimaa, the 15-year-old from Orzinuovi, of whom traces were lost on the morning of Tuesday 4 April. The girl, of Moroccan origin, had left the house to go to school but she never arrived in class – as reported by Il Giorno – she never arrived.

The girl would have fled after an argument with her parents who would have stolen her smartphone

Verolanuo’s carabinieri are sifting the Bassa Bresciana and beyond. The girl would have fled after an argument with her parents who would have stolen her smartphone.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a black jacket and black overalls with white stripes

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a black jacket and black tracksuit with white “Lacoste” stripes, and had a school backpack. The girl is one meter and 60 cm tall. The last sighting dates back to Tuesday: it seems that the 15-year-old was seen near a bus stop.

