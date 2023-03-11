With Runtastic, Florian Gschwandtner has achieved great success in the fitness segment. In this he is now appearing again – albeit in a very special way.

Not only as a serial founder, but also active as a business angel – and now a solopreneur: Florian Gschwandtner Florian Gschwandtner

This time everything is a little different for Florian Gschwandtner. The Austrian, whose fitness app Runtastic was bought by Adidas and who has had a huge success with it, is re-establishing itself in the fitness segment. But: At his startup Foxyfitness he does everything alone. “This is 100 percent my company, and I don’t have any co-founders either,” he says in an interview with Gründerszene.

The solo and sidepreneur’s first product is an app called “100 Push-Ups Push-Up Coach”. It should, says Gschwandtner in the self-confident superlative, be the “best push-up app in the world“. It includes a training plan, different levels, a leaderboard that you can use to compete with others, and various social functions. The push-ups are counted by the smartphone, which lies on the floor in front of the trainees during the exercises and uses the built-in sensors to measure the distance to the face.

Old idea, new implementation

The idea of ​​a push-up app is not new to Gschwandtner. There was already one at Runtastic, which, however, “was simply discontinued without prior notice” after it was taken over by the sports group Adidas. So now the restart with an old idea, but a new approach: Gschwandtner himself founded the GmbH, created general terms and conditions with the lawyer, outlined the individual app pages. “I wanted to be very hands-on again,” says Gschwandtner, “I’ve always had an affinity for apps and the product world.” However, he was never a good programmer. However, the app was created by an agency. A designer from Germany took care of the look.

Foxyfitness is also just a “sidehustle”, a side project of the Austrian. “The focus of my work remains on Leaders21, our coaching platform.” Nevertheless, he has big plans. His new startup should be “economically successful and relevant,” he emphasizes. Three more apps are scheduled to launch later this year. One of them will refer to burpees, he can’t say much about the others yet. After all: With his push-up app, he had already gained 1,000 users on the first day, and the system recorded 26,500 push-ups.

“I am in contact with Apple”

And Gschwandtner has set himself big goals. Technologically, for example: “I’m in contact with Apple to see how the watch can be used to track the push-ups.” But he also wants to achieve a lot financially. “In 24 months, the whole thing should be ROI-positive,” says Gschwandtner, meaning that at least his previous “low six-figure” investment in money and time should have been recovered. However, the concept remains the same: “I will remain the only employee and investor, it will be exciting to see how far this can go.”

