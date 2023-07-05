Rural E-commerce Logistics Business Booms, Solidifying Recovery in Online Shopping Consumption

Rural e-commerce logistics business volume increased significantly, online shopping consumption recovery trend further consolidated

The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing announced on July 5th that the e-commerce logistics index for June has witnessed a month-on-month rebound for six consecutive months, reaching a recent high in June. This increase in the index reflects the overall situation of e-commerce logistics operations and is seen as a positive sign for the recovery of online shopping consumption.

In June, China‘s e-commerce logistics index reached 110.6 points, marking a 1.1 point increase from the previous month. All nine sub-indices also experienced a rebound. Boosted by numerous activities aimed at stimulating residents’ willingness to shop online and promoting consumption, the growth rate of e-commerce logistics business has continued to expand.

Major e-commerce platforms reported a significant increase in the sales of folk food, outdoor products, and sporting goods, which saw a year-on-year growth rate of 10% to 20% in June. Moreover, the rapid growth of live e-commerce sales on these platforms has led to an increased demand for e-commerce business volume. Agricultural and sideline food, snack food, alcoholic beverages, and prepared dishes also witnessed substantial growth.

One noteworthy aspect is the rise in rural e-commerce logistics business volume. In June, the rural e-commerce logistics business volume index reached 128.4 points, demonstrating a 3.3 point increase from the previous month. The growth rate of rural e-commerce business volume exceeded 25%, indicating a promising trend in the rural e-commerce market.

The upward trend of China‘s e-commerce logistics index has continued since the first half of 2023, with an accumulative rise of 5.5 points in the first quarter and an additional 2.3 points in the second quarter. After a gap of 20 months, the index has returned above 110 points, solidifying the ongoing recovery trend in online shopping consumption.

Overall, the significant increase in rural e-commerce logistics business volume, along with the continued expansion of e-commerce logistics operations, demonstrates the recovery and consolidation of online shopping consumption in China. As the e-commerce logistics index continues to rise, it indicates a positive outlook for the future of the e-commerce industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

