Rural innovation “new” power｜Youth take root in the countryside and use small mushrooms to prop up the “umbrella for getting rich” in the countryside | Homecoming | Rural Revitalization_Sina Technology_Sina.com





Wei Yungang, born in 1994, is from Santang Village, Dapu Town, Liucheng County, Liuzhou City, Guangxi. He studied engineering in college, chose to return to his hometown to start a business, and became a “township entrepreneur” youth. In order to encourage more young people to return to their hometowns to start businesses and lead local farmers to increase their income and become rich, he used the knowledge he had learned in college to plant mushrooms, and through agricultural technology innovation, let Xiaoxiu mushrooms support the “umbrella for wealth” in the countryside.

It is precisely because more and more young people like Wei Yungang return to their hometowns to start businesses, they bring new ideas and inject new vitality to the development of their hometowns, so that the pace of rural revitalization can continue to move forward. On the occasion of the May 4th Youth Day, Cover News and Du Xiaoman jointly launched a series of planning[Positive Youth · Rural Innovation “New” Power]focusing on young representatives from different fields who return to their hometowns to start businesses, and show their era in rural entrepreneurship and rural construction style.

“The four elements of temperature, humidity, air, and light should be well managed during the fruiting stage, and nutrients should be replenished in time, so as to ensure the quality and output of mushrooms,” Wei Yungang told the villagers while checking the growth of Xiu Zhen mushrooms in the mushroom shed.

Before returning to his hometown to start a business, Wei Yungang worked in a steel factory. As for why he returned to his hometown to start a business and became acquainted with Xiu Zhengu, it started with his elective courses in college.

Wei Yungang University has taken courses in microbial cultivation. In 2020, he discovered a strain of chrysanthemum mushroom in the mountains of his hometown. He found that the taste of this strain was particularly good. Because he had studied related courses in university, Wei Yungang took it back to expand and propagate it. At the beginning, he planned to try a little bit. As a result, there were too many of them, so they sold them on the street. They sold out in no time at 10 yuan a pack, and 15 yuan a pack. They sold faster than others, and the more they sold, the better they sold. This gave him confidence. , and later made up his mind to develop the edible fungus industry.

At the beginning, growing mushrooms was not smooth, and the mushroom bags were cleaned up one after another, and the experiments were also done wave after wave. In addition to trying it himself, Wei Yungang kept asking the masters for advice, and also participated in many training courses to learn how to grow mushrooms scientifically. The hard work paid off, and he finally cultivated the xiuzhen mushroom.

For returning home to start a business, Wei Yungang’s parents did not support it at first. “In the concept of the older generation, when you go out to work, you get a salary of 12 months a year and your income is stable. When you return to your hometown to start a business, you may not see any money for three years, because the money you earn has to be invested again. When is the end. For To convince my parents, I told them, first of all, I want to make the mushroom industry bigger and better, and make money; second, through my efforts, I want to let the young people in the village see that the vast countryside has great potential, and attract them to return to their hometowns development.” Wei Yungang said.

Under favorable conditions such as local government policy support and equipment subsidies, Wei Yungang built seven mushroom sheds. In order to ensure production and quality, Wei Yungang chose to produce only one season a year. “Last year, the annual output of xiuzhen mushrooms was about 50,000 jin, and the annual profit reached 200,000 yuan. They were mainly sold to Guizhou wholesale markets and high-end restaurants, and the sales speed was much higher than that of xiuzhen mushrooms from other places.”

The time for growing mushrooms coincided with the slack season. Wei Yungang also recruited more than 200 villagers to do odd jobs in the mushroom shed to increase the income of the villagers. What makes Wei Yungang even more happy is that under his leadership, more and more young people also want to learn to grow mushrooms with him and return to the countryside to join the team of mushroom farming. This has inspired Wei Yungang to develop and expand the mushroom industry, Great enthusiasm for building a beautiful hometown.

Industrial prosperity and rural revitalization are inseparable from financial empowerment. This year, Wei Yungang learned about Du Xiaoman’s “Xiaoman Assistance Plan” through the local government, and applied for an interest-free loan of 120,000 yuan through the APP to expand the scale of mushroom sheds and optimize production equipment. In the future, he plans to develop new ones with more technical difficulties. Varieties – new antler mushrooms and so on. Wei Yungang hopes to share his mushroom growing experience with more people, drive more local young people to return to their hometowns to start businesses, build a mushroom industrial park, and jointly help the development of rural agriculture.

It is reported that the “Xiaoman Help Plan” public welfare interest-free loan project is a public welfare agricultural aid project initiated by Du Xiaoman (formerly “Baidu Finance”) in April 2019, which precisely supports county-level and village-level small businesses that have industry-driven effects. help rural revitalization,

Under the precise drip irrigation of financial “living water”, Wei Yungang propped up the village’s “rich umbrella” with small mushrooms, driving more young people to return to their hometowns for development, and leading local villagers to increase their income and become rich, painting a picture of industrial prosperity and villagers’ prosperity A picture scroll of rural revitalization.



