Rusks are bad, watch your heart and blood sugar: the brands to avoid

Are rusks bad for you? Be careful to read the labels. What to know

Wholemeal, with four cereals, golden or simply classic. With rice, gluten-free, round or square. The biscuits as well as the tomato sauce or pasta, they are an essential food in the Italian diet. Everyone likes them a bit and they can be used both for a good one breakfast or snack or to accompany sweet and savory foods. Plus, they contain good amounts of iron but also sodium, potassium, magnesium and zinc. They possess the water-soluble vitamins of group B and in particular thiamine, riboflavin and niacin. Furthermore, being rich in fibers they help intestinal health by treating constipation and also ending up preventing certain forms of colorectal cancer.

