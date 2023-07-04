Russia and Saudi Arabia continue to restrict oil production

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (right) and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires in 2018. LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Russia and Saudi Arabia have announced that they will further reduce oil production until the summer.

Russia will cut production by 500,000 barrels a day from August. Saudi Arabia will continue its cut of 1.4 million barrels.

Both countries reiterated their determination to hike crude oil prices at a meeting last month.

Russia and Saudi Arabia have both pledged to extend their oil production cuts through the summer, prompting crude oil prices to rise slightly as energy markets braced themselves for tighter supply.

Oil production continues to be cut

Russia will voluntarily cut its oil production by half a million barrels a day starting in August, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, which cut production by a million barrels a day back in July, has said it will extend its production cut through August will, as the press agency of the country announced.

Oil prices edged up Monday as markets assessed the supply outlook. The international benchmark Brent rose by one percent and was quoted at 76.03 US dollars (around 70 euros) per barrel.

Tensions between Saudi Arabia and Russia

Saudi Arabia has been scrambling for higher crude prices for months, with the country’s energy chief saying “Market sales‘ that pushed prices to artificially low levels. OPEC, the oil cartel that Saudi Arabia de facto chairs, aggressively cut its crude oil production last year before Saudi Arabia began its own voluntary production cuts this summer to further tighten supply and raise prices.

The country has also expressed displeasure with Russia, which has kept its energy revenues afloat under Western sanctions by selling large quantities of cheap crude oil to mostly Asian customers.

In May, Saudi officials accused Russia of not delivering on promised OPEC production cuts, the Wall Street Journal reported. This resulted in the Oil prices fell below $81 a barrela key breakeven point needed to fund large parts of the Saudi Arabian economy.

Novak told a meeting in June that Russia would honor the 1.4 million barrels-per-day production cut imposed on OPEC members in April. Russia will make these production cuts maintained until the end of 2024, Novak added.

