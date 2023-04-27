Russia and the “Semiconductor War”

Chips are one of the cornerstones of modern electronics. Every day businesses and consumers around the world use i semiconductors in an infinite number of technological devices. Semiconductors are in fact a vital part of digitization and are an essential component of smartphones, computers, household appliances, but also of drones, missiles and tanks. They cover functions such as guidance systems, radar and night imaging. Currently, it is the Taiwanese manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to dominate the chip market.

What are dual-use chips

The so-called “dual-use” chips, oa dual use, are intended as semiconductors having both civilian and military application and are intended to design, develop or produce software, technologies and weapon systems. To give a concrete example from the Russo-Ukrainian war, it is good to quote the words of the US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondi, who stated that due to the sanctions coming from the United States, Russia was “forced” to use chips taken from household appliances in its military equipment, as unable to obtain them from companies dependent on the United States or the European Union. The use of semiconductors from refrigerators or dishwashers in the construction of drones or missiles is a clear example of how chips of civilian origin can be used in military applications.

The China-Russia case

Precisely because of the aforementioned sanctions, Russia immediately undertook to maintain friendly relations with China, relying on Beijing to meet its technological needs in recent months. Semiconductors represent the meeting point between the Russian question and the Chinese technological capability. Indeed, imports of Chinese integrated circuits to Russia increased sharply in April 2022, recording economic growth far exceeding the pre-war situation.

While some Chinese companies, dependent on US- or European-made equipment, have stopped supplying chips to Russia due to sanctions, some Chinese manufacturing has instead allowed Russian manufacturers to retrofit their motherboards with Chinese-made chips. These, it should be noted, are still being produced on TSMC equipment. However, the chips sent were not sufficient to cover Russia’s needs in times of economic crisis and this has led Russia to obtain them from civilian goods and then reuse them in military equipment.

For this reason, the Trump and Biden administrations have adopted increasingly stringent security measures against Huawei, aimed at severely limiting the US supply of advanced semiconductor and chip-making machinery, so that they are not destined for the assembly of weapons. However, following these developments, some well-known Chinese technology companies, such as DJI, DiDi and Huawei, have however decided to suspend supplies to Russia for fear that their products will be repurposed for military use. Additionally, for many of Russia’s military entities, export restrictions have resulted in the use of illicit sourcing strategies, including the use of front companies and transportation hubs to move goods through the international trading system.

The example of the Orlan-10 drone

L’UAV Orlan-10 it is one of the most sophisticated and crucial drones possessed by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. It is designed and manufactured by Special Technology Center Limited Liability Company (STC) as well as SMT-iLogic. A study conducted by RUSI in Ukraine during 2022 confirmed that the subsystems of the Orlan-10 depend on foreign-made microelectronics. Specifically, the two main suppliers of SMT-iLogic are companies Xinghuaregistered in Hong Kong, e Or Electronics, a US exporter of microelectronics to Russia. The business relationship between Xinghua and SMT-iLogic started in December 2021 through the sale of computers. Xinghua also does business with Beijing-based Luchengtech, a supplier of defense IT products.

Beijing has not renounced its partnership with Moscow and continues to impose sanctions, while denying any kind of accusation of tacit collaboration made by third countries. According to data reported by the Russian Federal Statistical Service, between January and February 2023 the production category “Semiconductor devices and their parts” underwent a significant increase in production equal to 7.5 million units and equivalent to 145.2%. However, production prior to January 2023 was only 89.7%.

In a nutshell, between January 2023 and February of the same year, almost 4 million semiconductor devices were produced, of which 3.5 million in February alone. This situation suggests only partial effectiveness of the sanctions towards Russia and draws attention to the impact that the initiatives launched by the United States and the European Union will have over time.