Russia, attack on pro-Kremlin writer: “US and UK responsible”

Russia, car exploded: pro-Kremlin writer Prilepin injured

The known Russian pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin was injured in a car explosion outside Nizhny Novgorod in central Russia. The rescuers reported it while from his entourage they made it known that “he is fine”. “The writer was on a family trip to the village of Pionerskoye in Nizhny Novgorod, the car he was in exploded. The driver was killed and the writer was injured and hospitalized.” the emergency services said. According to preliminary information, an improvised explosive device was installed under the car.

Russia: Prilepin, suspected “confesses” to working for Kiev

The Russian Investigative Committee he announced that the man arrested in connection with the attack against the nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin is called Aleksandr Permyakov and confessed to having “acted on the orders of the Ukrainian secret services”. The Russian agencies report it.

“On the road along the path of Prilepin’s car,” read the reconstruction of the Russian Investigative Committee after the interrogation, “Permyakov planted an explosive device which he triggered remotely. He subsequently fled the scenebut was arrested by the police when he came out of the woods into another inhabited area”.

The Investigative Committee has defined a “terrorist act” the attack against the writer, who had fought between 2016 and 2018 in Donbass and who had also participated in hostilities in Ukraine after enlisting in the National Guard. The interior ministry confirmed that Prilepin was injured and that another person, the one behind the wheel of the exploded car, died. It is not the first attack against Russian nationalists in recent months and Moscow has always pointed the finger at the Ukrainian secret services.

