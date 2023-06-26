Home » Russia, Biden excludes Meloni from the round of phone calls: Atlantic error
by admin
Italy has the highest rate of opposition in the EU to the Ukrainian war

During the Wagner crisis the US president Joe Biden called Altar (UK), Scholz (Germany) e Macron (France) but not Giorgia Meloni. An Atlantic mistake made by “Sleepy Joe” Biden who still does not fully realize the miracle of tightrope that Giorgia Meloni built with her center-right coalition.

And luckily for him (Biden’s) that Silvio Berlusconi disappeared, since he was a close friend of Putin. And perhaps it was precisely the disappearance of the Cavaliere that made the elderly US president think that Italy was a solid coalition on the Atlantic chessboard, but that would be a profoundly mistaken consideration. Let’s see why.

