Russia defends Berlusconi. "Zelensky's helpless anger"

Russia defends Berlusconi. “Zelensky’s helpless anger”

Berlusconi had attacked Zelensky arguing that part of the responsibility for the war in Ukraine also rested with the Kiev government

Officially Silvio Berlusconi did not respond to the Ukrainian president’s attack Volodymyr Zelensky. To do so, throwing further spice in the majority of the Italian government and in the diplomatic relations between Rome and Kiev, is Maria Zakharovaspokesman for Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov who is very active on social media and particularly “lively” in controversies.

“In yet another fit of impotent rage, the bunker inhabitant lashed out at Berlusconi, because he reminded the Kiev regime of Donbass.”

Let’s recap: a few days ago Berlusconi attacked Zelensky arguing that part of the responsibility for the war in Ukraine also rested with the Kiev government for what happened in Donbass over the last 8 years. The Ukrainian head of state yesterday, during the joint press conference with the Italian premier Giorgia Meloni, replied going personally: “Several leaders have the right to think, the real problem is the approach of the Italian company that has given that leader a mandate. I believe that Silvio Berlusconi’s house has never been bombed by missiles, tanks have never arrived in the garden of his house, no one has killed his relatives, he has never had to pack his suitcase at 3 in the morning to escape or the wife had to look for food and all this thanks to the ‘brotherly love’ of Russia”.

