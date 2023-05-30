Russia: drones hit buildings in Moscow. Kiev rejects accusations

A Ukrainian presidential adviser has denied Kyiv’s involvement in the drone attack on several buildings of Mosca this morning, but admitted his government was happy to see it happen.

“As far as attacks are concerned, of course we are happy to see and anticipate an increase in the number of attacks. But of course we have nothing directly to do with it,” adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Mykhailo Podolyak told the YouTube channel “Breakfast Show,” Reuters reported.

Russia’s Defense Ministry called the drone strikes a “terrorist attack” and blamed Kiev, saying the offensive involved eight drones which were all shot down. Moscow authorities say there were no casualties and minimal damage, while some residential buildings have been evacuated.