Russia evaluates minimum price for international oil sales

by admin
Putin’s Russia is considering the possibility of setting a minimum price for its international oil sales in response to the ceiling imposed by the G7 and the EU. According to reports from the Bloomberg agency, citing two officials familiar with the plan.

According to the plan, Moscow is considering imposing a fixed price for Russian barrels or establishing maximum discounts on international benchmarks at which they can be sold.

It is worth mentioning that yesterday the G7 ceiling of $60 a barrel imposed on Russian oil transported by sea came into force. Russia has responded by letting it be known that it will not comply with the measure even if it were to cut production.

