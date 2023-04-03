The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, travels to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad on Wednesday. It should be about protecting the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, travels to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad on Wednesday. An IAEA spokesman told the AFP news agency on Monday that the aim should be to protect the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which is being occupied by Russia. Russia’s envoy to the IAEA in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, confirmed the visit to Russian news agencies. Accordingly, Grossi will meet a cross-departmental Russian delegation.

Grossi had already visited the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant last week and warned of a “disaster”. In the dispute over a plan for the security of the plant, he tried to find a solution acceptable to both Kiev and Moscow. However, Russia’s IAEA envoy Ulyanov said there was still “a long way to go” before a compromise could be reached.

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine is the largest in Europe. Russia took it shortly after beginning its war of aggression and has held it ever since. Moscow and Kiev repeatedly accuse each other of being responsible for attacks around and on the nuclear power plant.

The power plant has been disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid several times due to shelling in the region, even though it needs a constant power supply for safe operation. In order to guarantee this, emergency generators had to step in at times.

