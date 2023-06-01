Russia, Iran and Co.: “shadow fleets” – the new risk on the oceans

An early May, the uninsured, unloaded tanker Pablo, built in 1997, exploded off the coast of Malaysia. Remains of the oil cargo on board are said to have ignited. Three sailors died. In November 2022, authorities detained the oil tanker “Linda 1” off Spain because it had drifted out of control at sea and was at risk of an environmental disaster. In March 2022, the oil freighter “Arzoyi” ran aground off eastern China.

What connects all three cases: The merchant ships belong to a “Dark Fleet”, a shadow fleet that transports oil and oil products from countries such as Russia, Iran or Venezuela across the world‘s oceans.