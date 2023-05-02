Russia is topping up its foreign exchange for the first time since the war began

Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to replenish foreign exchange reserves. Contributor/Getty Images

Russia likely to start buying Chinese yuan as early as this month, reports Bloomberg Economics. This would be the first time since the invasion of Ukraine that Russia has replenished its foreign exchange reserves. Western sanctions and the G7 price cap on Russian crude oil are limiting Russia’s foreign exchange earnings. On the other hand, the country needs less foreign exchange because it can import less due to the sanctions.

The Moscow government is likely to buy around $200 million worth of Chinese yuan every month, Bloomberg reported. The yuan is one of the few major currencies available to Russia after Western sanctions largely cut the country off from the global dollar or euro financial system.

Russia had to buy foreign currency end of January 2022, halted shortly before the invasion of Ukraine due to market volatility. After the invasion, Russia was hit with far-reaching Western sanctions and suspended its currency intervention program. By June had one US-backed global task force Assets worth over $300 billion owned by the Central Bank of Russia blocked.

In January 2023, Russia resumed its currency intervention program and started selling yuan. Russia’s forthcoming purchase of the Chinese currency would mean a reversal of its yuan sales from its reserves to cover its budget deficit. Russia had with it $29 billion in the first quarter of 2023 taken. According to Bloomberg Economics, the country has already reduced yuan sales since February.

“The volume of foreign exchange purchases will be small at first, but has high symbolic value as it shows that the country is not eating up its reserves, but building them up,” said Alexander Isakov, Russia expert at Bloomberg Economics.

Moscow’s resumption of foreign exchange purchases would indicate that Western sanctions and those led by the G7 price cap for Russian crude oil are not enough to curb Russia’s energy revenues. However, other economists also point out that as a result of the sanctions, Russia also needs less foreign exchange because it can buy fewer goods abroad.

Russia’s energy export revenues have fallen sharply. The government has imposed higher taxes on state-controlled energy producers such as Gazprom and Lukoil.

Russia sells larger amounts of crude oil to countries like China and India. Both countries pay lower prices. However, they would buy so much Russian crude oil that Russia’s crude oil exports in the first quarter would have exceeded the value of the same period last year, so Kpler, a raw material analysis company.

Russia’s total revenue from energy exports increased, according to the International Energy Agency in the first quarter compared to the previous year by about 43 percent. Since the beginning of April, however, the oil price has been pushed back by the production cuts OPEC and supported by Russia. On the demand side, the resumption of economic activity in China after a corona dip that lasted almost three years should also support prices.

US crude oil futures are down 5.8 percent year to date to around $76 a barrel. They are currently almost 14 percent above this year’s low of around $67 a barrel. International Brent oil futures are down 7.6% year-to-date to around $79.50 a barrel, but are 9% off this year’s low.