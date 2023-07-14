Russia: New figures show how badly the economy is crashing

People visit a retro Mercedes exhibition in Gorky Park in Moscow. Russia’s own auto industry has collapsed since the attack on Ukraine. SOPA Images / Getty Contributor

Car sales in Russia are only a quarter of what they were before the illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Rising prices, deteriorating consumer sentiment and a lack of supply have caused Russia’s auto market to collapse, according to Yale.

In the months following the invasion, purchases of foreign-made cars in Russia almost came to a halt.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

Russia’s economy is not doing as well as official data from Moscow suggest. A look under the hood says everything you need to know.

Russia’s auto industry — one of the country’s most important industries — has collapsed completely, according to data from the Yale School of Management obtained by Business Insider. Plunging car sales and a dramatic shift in the types of cars locals are now buying suggest one general economic misery and a downward spiral with no end in sight.

Before the invasion, about 100,000 cars were sold across Russia every month. However, due to a combination of rising prices, deteriorating consumer sentiment and a lack of supply, sales are down to about a quarter of pre-war levels, Yale researchers Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and Steven Tian told Business Insider in a phone call Thursday.

“Russians just buy fewer cars, period,” Tian said. “This speaks to the weakness of consumers in Russia. It’s an indicator of deteriorating consumer sentiment, and the story it tells is deeply disturbing. Russians just don’t spend money.”

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Sales of foreign cars in Russia are close to zero

If you dig a little deeper, you can see that sales of foreign cars in particular paint a bleak picture.

In the past, Russians preferred to drive foreign vehicles for reasons of prestige and higher quality. But in the months following the invasion, Yale data shows that purchases of non-Russian cars have come to an almost complete halt.

Dozens of Western brands pulled out of Russia in 2022, leaving locals mostly with cheaper and inferior alternatives. By January 2023, car sales by Honda, Hyundai, Lexus, Mazda and others in Russia were down more than 90 percent year-on-year.

The only foreign brand to see sales increase, according to Sonnenfeld, was Chinese automaker Geely, whose sales rose 88 percent year-on-year.

read too

Court documents show that Bosch is suing hundreds of former business partners in Russia – that’s what’s behind it

The Lada makes an involuntary comeback

Now Russians have to turn to the homegrown brand Lada for their cars, a company notorious for mechanical problems and questionable quality.

“You won’t meet anyone outside of Russia who buys a Lada,” said Sonnenfeld, “nobody drives them for style, safety or quality reasons.”

Lada now accounts for more than half of all car sales in Russia, while Chinese manufacturer Geely holds an 11 percent market share.

“It’s not only that the sales have collapsed, but also that the sales of foreign brands were so high before the war,” Tian added. “If you look around Moscow and St. Petersburg, you can see that the Russian elites only drive the brands of cars that we know, like Porsche, Jaguar, Hyundai and so on. The only Russians who drove Ladas were the ones with less money.”

read too

Rheinmetall subsidiary continued doing business with Russia after the start of the war – expert sees “indications of a possible circumvention of sanctions”

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

