Moscow maneuvers between Baltic and Eastern Europe: ships, jets and political plans

The front is suddenly widening. As already noted a year ago, Russia is amassing new assets on the border with Ukraine. A signal, according to most analysts, that Vladimir Putin is ready to give the green light to a new major offensive. But there is not only this. Valentine’s Day seems to have coincided with a series of other maneuvers by the Russian side which are widening the spectrum of the crisis. However, in the Kremlin they are convinced that Europe is widening the conflict with its military assistance to Kiev, on the recommendation of the United States. And Vladimir Putin prepares the reaction.

The most obvious one is on the military level. For the first time in 30 years, Russia has begun deploying vessels armed with tactical nuclear weapons in the Baltic Sea, the Norwegian intelligence service said in its annual report yesterday. “The fundamental part of the nuclear potential is found on the submarines and surface ships of the Northern Fleet“Norwegian intelligence noted.

Warships of the Northern Fleet regularly went to sea with nuclear weapons during the Cold War era, but this is the first time modern Russia has repeated this move in the past 30 years. Although Russia also has submarine capabilities, anti-satellite weapons and cyber capabilities that could threaten Norway and the NATO military alliancetactical nuclear weapons are “a particularly serious threat in various operational scenarios in which NATO countries could be involved”, writes the Norwegian report.

Russian ships with nuclear weapons in the Baltic. Dutch fighters intercept Russian fighters in Poland

In Oslo they begin to fear that the war could spread and directly involve Norway and NATO as well. To stay on the Baltic, in recent months both Sweden and Finland have observed Russia’s air and naval maneuvers more aggressive than usual. Not too encrypted messages from Moscow, to show dissatisfaction with the growing involvement of the Baltic countries in the defensive architecture of the Atlantic Alliance.

But also pay attention to Poland, which was already the scene of the incident a few months ago during the G20 in Bali, which later turned out to be the result of a mistake on the Ukrainian side. Two Dutch F-35 fighter jets have intercepted a formation of three Russian warplanes near Poland over the Baltic Sea, the Netherlands’ defense ministry said. The planes approached the Polish NATO area of ​​responsibility from Kaliningradthe Russian exclave located between Poland and Lithuania on the Baltic coast, which is also home to a crucial military airbase for Moscow.

“After identification, it turned out to be three aircraft: A Russian IL-20M Coot-A escorted by two Su-27 Flankers. Dutch F-35s escorted the formation from a distance and passed the escort to NATO partners.”the Dutch defense ministry said.

Putin’s maneuvers on Moldova

But in addition to military maneuvers there are also political ones. In this case, the first target would be Moldova, an outpost on the eastern border of Europe. With within it another outpost, but this time pro-Russian, that of Transnistria. According to Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Russia plans to overthrow the pro-Western government in Chisinau fomenting violence through foreign actors and domestic criminal groups. The attempted conspiracy would have placed the Eastern European nation at the Kremlin’s disposal for an invasion of Ukraine and prevented Moldova’s integration into the European Union.

The former Soviet republic, which has about 2.6 million inhabitants, has long been subject to pressure from Russia. These have intensified since the Kremlin’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, which Moldova borders. Moldova’s pro-Western Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita she unexpectedly resigned on Friday, noting the “numerous crises caused by Russian aggression in Ukraine”. (Sandu appointed another pro-Western official to replace her). The Washington Post claims that the Kremlin’s security forces have funneled advisers to Moldova and tens of millions of dollars to cultivate a group of pro-Russian political leadersi, including some sanctioned by the US government.

Russia denies everything, but now the concrete risk is that maneuvers are multiplying on both sides which could also lead to unwanted accidents.

