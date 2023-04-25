Russia: Sanctions do not slow down air traffic

The hope was different. “As three-quarters of Russia’s current commercial aviation fleet is manufactured in the EU, US or Canada, over time the ban is likely to render a significant part of Russia’s civil aviation fleet inoperable, even on domestic flights,” according to the EU a good year ago. Because at that time a good half of all passenger planes in the West belonged to leasing companies, the operating license would expire. And what still flew would soon run out of spare parts.