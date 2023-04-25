Home » Russia: Sanctions do not slow down air traffic
Business

Russia: Sanctions do not slow down air traffic

by admin
Russia: Sanctions do not slow down air traffic

The hope was different. “As three-quarters of Russia’s current commercial aviation fleet is manufactured in the EU, US or Canada, over time the ban is likely to render a significant part of Russia’s civil aviation fleet inoperable, even on domestic flights,” according to the EU a good year ago. Because at that time a good half of all passenger planes in the West belonged to leasing companies, the operating license would expire. And what still flew would soon run out of spare parts.

See also  [Opportunity Exploration]The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Solicits Opinions on Promoting the Development of the Energy Electronics Industry, Perovskite Batteries, etc. may attract attention_ Securities Times Network

You may also like

April 25, Mattarella: “The constitution is the daughter...

Price war on the shelf: This is how...

Pensions, increases coming in May 2023: who benefits

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Photo News

ECB prepares markets for another rate hike on...

Island of the famous, Alvin pinches Ilary: “I...

Marley Spoon acquired by 468 Spac

First Republic: the numbers of the monster depots...

Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index closes...

My most important stock exchange tip as an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy