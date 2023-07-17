Home » Russia suspends wheat deal: specter of global hunger returns
by admin
Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal

Russia sends its official objections to the extension of the Black Sea grain deal to Ankara, Kiev and the United NationsRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. “Russia today officially notified the Turkish and Ukrainian sides, as well as the UN Secretariat, of its objection to the extension of the agreement,” said Zakharova. “The Russian Foreign Ministry will issue a statement with detailed clarification of Russia’s position in the near future.”

The Russia “it will revert to the wheat deal when all conditions are meti,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said.

Washington is ready for any scenario on the future of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which Russia has decided not to renew, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in an interview with CBS. “We are ready for any scenario and are working closely with the Ukrainians on thisSullivan said when the show host asked if the deal would be extended. Sullivan said he had no information on the future of the deal. The Black Sea Initiative for Wheat, or Wheat Agreement, is was signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022. The United Nations, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine have signed two documents to open a three-port grain corridor Ukrainians (Chernomorsk, Odessa and Yuzhny) and to lift restrictions on Russian food and fertilizer exports.

