Russia, the singer Zara registers a fashion brand. Smack to Spain

Russia, Inditex leaves the Federation and “makes the fortune” of the singer of the same name

The Russian singer of Kurdish origins Zarifa Mgoyan, aka “Zara”, is about to fulfill her dream of producing and selling clothing, accessories and cosmetics under his name after the eponymous brand of the Spanish Inditex has withdrawn from the market of the Federation. So Zara has decided to capitalize on this “void” drawing an opportunity for professional relaunch, as well as economic profit.

Now that Zara is gone in fact – as he reports Republic – OOO Zara (founded in 2003, had “folded back” on organizing events and entertainment) was able to apply to the Intellectual Property Guarantor, Rospatent, to extend the scope of its activities. The singer’s managers minimize the company’s aims: for the moment, they say, they only intend to produce gadgets for fans.

“Until now we couldn’t do merchandising, produce clothes under the Zara name. Given the current situation we decided to try our luck and apply for these product categories”, explained the company.

