Russia prepares to seal off Nord Stream pipes

Russia is preparing to close i Nord Stream pipelines which had been damaged in the past months. According to reports from the Reuters agency, there are currently no plans to repair or reactivate them. The project is to put the systems “under mothballs”. Sealing the pipes and maintaining conservative interventions to avoid the deterioration of the structures and allow their reopening in the future.

The Russian state giant Gazprom built the pipelines Nord Stream 1 e Nord Stream 2each consisting of two pipes, to pump natural gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

September Explosions

In September three of the pipes were badly damaged by several explosions, while one of the pipes of Nord Stream 2 is remained intact. Gazprom has stated that pipe repair is possible. But the sources interviewed by Reuters explained that the state of relations with the West is such as not to portend a imminent recovery of gas flows to Europe.

Moscow’s proposal

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was finished in September of 2021, with already high tension between Russia and the West. The German authorities have never approved the new pipeline. The Russian president Vladimir Putin had proposed to continue using the remaining intact Nord Stream 2 pipe to export gas to Germany. Berlin, which had already frozen the Nord Stream 2 project before the invasion, rejected the proposal.

Lowest since the end of the USSR

Con the invasion of UkraineEurope has drastically reduced gas imports from Russia which at the end of 2022 have reached minimum level since the end of the Soviet Union. Currently, the only operational pipeline is the one from the Russian city of Sudzha crosses the Ukraine and then arrives in Slovakia. About 40 million cubic meters pass through this pipeline every day.

Three different investigations have been opened into the explosions that damaged the pipes by the German, Danish and Swedish authorities. The investigative reporter Seymour Hersh wrote, citing only one source, that the responsibility of the damage it would be from the US.

The price of gas remains below 50 dollars

In recent days, the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow no longer considers the West a partner for energy supplies and hopes to open one hubs in Turkey to replace the Baltic route.

Con the mild winter in Europe and full stocks, the price of gas on the square of Amsterdam it remains steadily below the threshold of 50 euros per megawatt hour.