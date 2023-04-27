Home » Russia – US imposes sanctions on Russian FSB over allegations of hostage-taking
Gershkovich before a court in Moscow Image: AFP

The US has imposed new sanctions on Russia’s FSB and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards intelligence agency over allegations of ‘taking hostages’ of US citizens.

The United States has imposed new sanctions on Russia’s domestic intelligence service, the FSB, and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, over allegations of “taking” US citizens hostage. The two secret services are responsible for the “taking of hostages or unlawful detention of US citizens abroad,” the US Treasury Department said on Thursday.

A US official said US citizens were being used as “collateral” and “bargaining leverage”. The new sanctions made it clear that there were consequences for such “terrible behavior”.

The sanctions come about a month after the FSB arrested US journalist Evan Gershkovich. Russia accuses the 31-year-old Wall Street Journal reporter of espionage, which he, like the US government, categorically denies.

There is a suspicion that Russia could try to use Gershkovich for a possible prisoner swap with the US. In December, Russia released US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was jailed on drug charges, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor But.

With regard to the new sanctions against the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ secret service, the US Treasury Department referred to the notorious Evin prison in Tehran. The secret service repeatedly arrests and interrogates people there, including those with dual nationality. Specifically, the Ministry of Finance imposed sanctions on four representatives of the secret service.

