Russia uses China as a hub for bulk chip imports

Russia continues to pour in processors, GPU accelerators, programmable logic chips (FPGAs) and analog circuits, including from US manufacturers. The rigorous US sanctions against Russian companies due to the war of aggression against Ukraine do not prevent this. It is also about server hardware and presumably also chips for weapon systems.

One Research by the Nikkei Asia news agency revealedthat Russia currently has little problem buying all sorts of chips from AMD (Xilinx), Intel, Texas Instruments (TI) and other companies. To do this, Russian companies use countless letterbox companies in China and especially in Hong Kong.

Using export and import lists, Nikkei Asia and collaborating market researchers come to the conclusion that from February 24, 2022 to the end of 2022, US chips worth at least US$ 740 million were sent to Russia. Around 75 percent of the 2,358 transactions evaluated took place with companies from China or Hong Kong. They were valued at $570 million. Many of the exporters were small or medium-sized companies, often with just one employee.

For comparison: In the same period of 2021, there were apparently only 230 exports of a comparable size to Russia from China or Hong Kong, totaling US$ 51 million.

shell companies

The largest exporter, with $18.74 million worth of transactions, was Hong Kong-based Agu Information Technology, which sold mostly Intel processors to Russia. Agu Information Technology was only founded in April 2022. A visit to the official address revealed that there were residential buildings with office space on the ground floors, however none had Agu Information Technology doorplates.

Among the largest Russian importers are Mistral, Atlas and Titan Micro. Atlas is owned by Dmitry Alekseev, who also founded electronics retail chain DNS Group.

When asked by Nikkei Asia, Intel said that there were no records of transactions with Agu Information Technology. In addition, the Hong Kong company is not on the list of official Intel distributors.

The high hardware inventories worldwide are problematic: Selling is given priority, the principle “know your customer” is losing weight. Smaller distributors in particular then apparently no longer pay so much attention to where the chips go.

The detours via small companies are expensive for Russia and there are little to no guarantees about the reliability of the products. In view of the US sanctions, however, this is likely to play a subordinate role. Intel CPUs, for example, cost up to $13,000 a piece – an unusually high price for large purchases, even for Xeon models.

Hong Kong as a Trade Hub

Even trying to close the loopholes seems difficult, especially in Hong Kong. Loud a second report by Nikkei Asia The local government in Hong Kong adorns itself with the opportunity to found companies cheaply and with little bureaucracy: An entry in the commercial register costs the equivalent of just around 600 to 1650 US dollars and is made within a week. Company registrations can also be made by people from abroad.

If a company ends up on a sanctions list, it can quickly rename itself and thus circumvent the restrictions. Customs controls in Hong Kong and the Chinese port city of Shenzhen are said to be lax.

According to the Hong Kong official Companies Registry had 1,391,678 companies registered in the city-state at the end of 2022 – at just once a good 7.3 million inhabitants according to the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department.



(mma)

