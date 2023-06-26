Russia: Wagner boss Prigozhin and his billions in the trunk

When someone from the Russian establishment is cleared to be shot down, i.e. dismantled, for which the Russified German dog command “Fass!” is often used, then the machinery works like clockwork. Within hours, material was collected against him and the person was publicly discredited.

And even if things were a bit more difficult in the case of the warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin, because with his march of several hours on Moscow on Saturday he first presented the Kremlin and the Russian military, the actions to dismantle him were quickly carried out successfully. It wasn’t just his recruitment centers scattered across the country that were frisked by the authorities, and he himself was temporarily parked in Belarus, mind you, very obligingly.

In Saint Petersburg, a white pickup truck with a large sum of cash was discovered in a hotel courtyard during a search of his “Wagner Center” headquarters. It is said to have been four billion rubles (almost 44 million euros) – 5000 notes in boxes. With a very specific purpose.

