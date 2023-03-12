Home Business Russia, WWF added to foreign agents list
Russia has added the WWF (World Wildlife Fund) to the register of “foreign agents”, the list which already contains opponents, journalists and NGOs that Moscow believes receive support from abroad. According to Moscow, reports the AP agency, under the pretext of protecting nature and the environment, the WWF “tried to influence the decisions of the authorities” and “hampered the implementation of industrial and infrastructure projects”.

And Washington, the organization has announced that it will appeal and in any case assured that he will continue to “protect rare animal species and preserve nature” in the Russian Federation. Speaking to the “Meduza” website, the spokesmen stressed that Moscow’s accusations are “unfounded”.

Also added to the list was Russian economist Sergei Guriev, a professor at Sciences Po, a French university also known as the Paris Institute of Political Studies. The accusations against Guriev, who has always been a critical opponent of the Kremlin, are those of “speak negatively about servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces” and to “spread false information about decisions made by Russian state bodies through foreign media.”

