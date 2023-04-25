Russian billionaires are getting richer again

Russian billionaire businessman Andrei Melnichenko (L) and Alexei Mordashov attend an industry conference in Moscow. Getty Images Europe

Russian super-rich see their fortunes grow. Despite the Western sanctions in the Ukraine war, they were able to increase their assets by 152 billion US dollars last year. Her total wealth rose to $505 billion. That reports „Forbes Russia“. According to this, there are 110 billionaires in Russia, which is 22 more than last year. The richest man in Russia according to Forbes is Andrei Melnichenko with an estimated fortune of $25.2 billion, he made his money from fertilizers.

Western sanctions, imposed in response to the deployment of Russian troops in Ukraine, were intended to weaken Russia’s economy and some of the country’s wealthiest people — not to boost Russia’s war coffers. However, President Putin repeatedly stressed that these sanctions could not destroy the Russian economy and that Western luxury goods even continued to flow into Russia.

Although Russia’s economy shrank by 2.1 percent in 2022 as a result of sanctions, the country has been able to sell its natural resources on the world market, particularly to China, India and the Middle East. The price of Ural oil averaged $76.09 a barrel in 2022, and fertilizer prices, another major Russian export, were also high.

This is the richest man in Russia

The richest man in Russia, according to Forbes, is Andrei Melnichenko with an estimated fortune of $25.2 billion, more than double what it was in 2022. He made his fortune from fertilizers. In second place is Vladimir Potanin, president and largest shareholder of Nornickel, the world‘s largest producer of palladium and refined nickel, with assets of $23.7 billion. Third in the ranking is Vladimir Lisin, who controls steelmaker NLMK and has a fortune of $22.1 billion.

Many Russian billionaires see Western sanctions as a clumsy and even racist device. Some of them have even renounced their Russian citizenship. While Western sanctions are affecting the Russian economy and some of its richest people, they don’t appear to be stopping the wealth growth of Russian billionaires overall.

