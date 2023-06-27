Home » Russian crisis, Biden fixes and calls Meloni. Official invitation to Washington
Russian crisis, Biden fixes and calls Meloni. Official invitation to Washington

Russian crisis, Meloni’s mission in Africa and the official meeting

Yesterday we spoke, with due evidence, of the incredible “Atlantic mistake” performed by the president Biden during the weekend Russian crisis. Indeed the president One had called Sunak (UK), Scholz (Germany) and Macron (France) for consultations but not Giorgia Melons. An Atlantic mistake to leave us out. Last night Biden has remedied to the gaffe by calling the Italian prime minister, after the same former US ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker had spoken of “bad habits”.

The note from Palazzo Chigi clarifies that: “The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had a telephone conversation with the President of the United States Joseph R. Biden. The interview focused on support for Ukraine and on the latest events in Russia. Biden asked Meloni for the scenario on Italy’s commitment in the Mediterraneanon cooperation with the European Union for the stability in Africa. Great attention was paid to the picture of the crisis in Russia and its impact linked to the presence of the group Wagner In Africa. Meloni and Biden reaffirmed the deep ties between our nations, the solidity of the transatlantic alliance, the unity of NATOthemes that will be discussed at the forthcoming Vilnius summit”.

Read also: Russia, Biden excludes Meloni from the round of phone calls: Atlantic error

Read also: Phone call between Meloni and Biden, the premier invited to the White House

