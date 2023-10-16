Russian Crude Oil Producers Benefit from Cheaper Shipping Costs to China and India

The Russian crude oil industry is experiencing a boost in profits thanks to the lower costs associated with shipping their product to refineries in China and India. This increase is attributed to the growing number of ships now traveling these routes.

In addition, the arrival of new transport companies operating outside the purview of Western governments is allowing Russian firms to exceed the imposed limit of $60 per barrel, beyond which the US and its allies aimed to impose sanctions on Russia. The United States has already imposed sanctions on the owners of tankers that transported Russian oil exceeding this limit, with tankers from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates already affected.

Maritime data analysis from Lloyd’s List Intelligence reveals that around 535 oil tankers, with an average age of 23 years, make up the so-called “ghost fleet” currently carrying Russian oil. The demand for these tankers has increased, leading to a decline in freight rates and resulting in higher income for Russian producers.

According to Reuters calculations, exporters are now earning approximately $70 per barrel for oil loaded at Baltic ports. Western officials argue that the price cap is still effective, as Russian oil is selling at a slower rate and facing limited customers and service providers due to the sanctions.

This latest development comes as Russian crude oil producers seek to maximize their profits amid changing global dynamics in the energy sector.