Russian diamonds, Belgium still blocks the sanctions

Belgium still blocks sanctions on Russian diamonds

One square kilometre in the heart of Europe. From which 86% of the rough diamonds of the world, 50% of clean diamonds and 40% of diamonds for industrial use. Over 1500 companies, which generate a turnover of approx 50 billion euros a year. Il Diamond district of Antwerp it is also the reason why, so far, precious stones have remained excluded from European and American sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine. A hole that could be filled with the new EU sanctions package, the eleventh. The blockade of Russian diamonds is also discussed at G7 di Hiroshima, in Japan. But that a decision will be reached soon it seems unlikely. On the other hand, it seemed to have already been done in October, with the eighth package of sanctions. And then with the ninth and again with the tenth, in February.

Russian exports are worth over 4 billion

For Russia, the export of diamonds is worth more four billion dollars – 4.5 billion, according to the US -. Excluding energy products, it is one of the first items in theexport russo. A luxury item, largely destined for the goldsmith industry. And certainly less strategic, for Western economies, of gas, grain and metals from Moscow. Yet, at least so far, Belgium’s veto blocked Europe.

The reverse of October

Last October, after several hesitations, it seemed done. At the end of September the same Ursula von der Layen had explicitly mentioned the precious stones among the goods that would have been sanctioned. Instead, despite expectations, in the final text of theeighth round of European sanctions diamonds were absent. Just as she was absent in surprise Alrosaa state-owned company that markets over the 90% of diamonds mined in Russia. His number is called Sergei Ivanov and for the US State Department he is one of the closest characters to Vladimir Putin. Ivanov was already included in the first sanctions package, in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine. Alrosa is still excluded, despite the US having blocked the import of rough diamonds from Russia. Alrosa which, among other things, is also indicated as the “financier” of a submarine of the Russian war fleet. A cadaeux of Ivanov to his friend Vladimir.

Belgium’s fears

Poland, the Baltic countries and Holland they have been pressing for months on the European Union to include diamonds among the sanctioned goods. Belgium opposes, fearing the repercussions on its economy. And, in the longer term, that Antwerp could lose the centrality in the diamond sector it has maintained for 500 years. In favor of rapidly growing squares such as Tel Aviv, Dubai e Mumbai. So far, despite the principled overtures, the behind-the-scenes work of Belgian diplomats has worked.

But there is no agreement yet

Belgian fears are to some extent founded. The block on imports imposed by the USA on rough diamonds is easily bypassed: Russian diamonds come processed in India and from there exported to the USA. Without a stone tracking system, as requested by the Belgian industry in the sector, the tender risks being just one facade size.

“We think it is necessary to limit Russian exports in this area,” said a European official quoted by the AFP agency on the sidelines of the G7 meeting. Adding that “hardly likely” a final agreement will be reached in these days in Hiroshima.