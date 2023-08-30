Russian diamonds: sanctions could shake the world market

Nobody exports more diamonds than Russia – now new sanctions could change the world market for gems. Getty Images / Jezperklauzen

New G7 sanctions against Russia could impact the global diamond market, reports The New York Times.

Russia is the world‘s largest diamond exporter. The import of Russian gemstones has already been restricted by some countries in the past.

The new sanctions are reportedly due to be announced in September and are expected to take effect from January 2024.

New Western sanctions against Russia could impact the global diamond market, such as the “New York Timesreported. Russia is the world‘s largest diamond exporter, with the state-owned Alrosa company accounting for nearly a third of all diamonds produced and mined in 2021. In the past, several countries – including the USA and Great Britain – had banned the import of Russian diamonds in whole or in part. So far, however, there has been no EU ban. This could change now.

read too

The world‘s food supply faces a bleak future, says JP Morgan – and names three companies that can help change it

Accordingly, the G7 countries and other European countries intend to ban the import of all precious stones mined in Russia, even if they have been cut and polished in other countries. This could have a massive impact on the market because, according to the US newspaper, consumers in the G7 countries account for almost 70 percent of all diamond purchases. An import ban would therefore severely limit the opportunities for selling Russian diamonds on the world market.

At the same time, prices could rise if global demand cannot be met by diamonds from other countries. However, the diamond industry was already expecting sanctions, which is why jewelry prices are likely to increase gradually rather than suddenly. According to reports, the new sanctions of the G7 nations are to be announced in September and will probably come into force from January next year – after the Christmas business, which is so important for the industry.

vn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

