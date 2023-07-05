Vladimir Putin has called for trading in local currencies. Getty Images

Vladimir Putin has touted the use of local currencies – instead of the dollar – for trade.

At a trade summit, Putin said that 80 percent of Russian-Chinese trade is now done in yuan and rubles.

It was Putin’s first international appearance since a failed mutiny in Russia two weeks ago.

Russia has again promoted the use of local currencies for trade – instead of the US dollar. The country continues to face wide-ranging sanctions over the Ukraine war.

Speaking at a summit on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin highlighted Russia’s trade with China. It will now mainly be settled in Chinese yuan and rubles, he said.

Putin’s first appearance since Wagner uprising

It was Putin’s first appearance at an international event after the failed mutiny the mercenary group Wagner two weeks ago.

“Over 80 percent of trade transactions between Russia and the People’s Republic of China are conducted in rubles and yuan,” Putin said, according to one official English transcript his speech at the annual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). This is an intergovernmental organization seen as an alternative to Western-led groups. India hosted the virtual summit.

According to Reuters calculation of official Chinese data: The yuan overtook the dollar as the most used currency in cross-border Chinese transactions in March this year.

Russia resists “external pressure”

Putin added that Russian currency was used in 40 percent of all export transactions with SCO countries. Established in 2001, SCO member countries include China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran.

“I would like to emphasize that Russia is confidently resisting external pressures, sanctions and provocations and will continue to do so,” Putin said at the summit.

Putin’s push to move away from the dollar follows sweeping sanctions on Russia. They had locked the country out of the US dollar-dominated global financial system.

The dollar has been the since World War II reserve currency the world and plays a crucial role in world trade. The tough restrictions on Russia have so scared other countries that they are now turning to Russia Try substitute currencies for trading.

China benefits from the US course

This de-dollarization accommodates China, which is trying to increase the global circulation of the yuan. Sanctioned countries like Russia and emerging economies like Argentina have recently started using the yuan for trade, most notably with China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also proposed expanding the use of local currencies for trade between SCO countries, as from a official transcript from his speech at the summit.

Xi said China stands ready to work with all sides to move in the right direction of economic globalization, oppose protectionism, unilateral sanctions and national security overstretch, and the erection of barriers, decoupling and severing of supply chains to reject,” according to the English translation of his speech, dated state broadcaster CGTN was broadcast.

