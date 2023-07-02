Russian economy: “Reserves will eventually run out”

How long will the Russian economy withstand the sanctions? ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

The Russian economy has so far been able to absorb a large part of the sanctions since the outbreak of the Ukraine war.

Western products have been replaced by Russian alternatives, and instead of new Volkswagens, more and more Chinese cars can be seen on Russian roads, says Russian economist Oleg Buklemishev in the “Business Week”.

But the Russian state reserves will not be filled forever. “In the long term, however, it could be painful for the budget,” says the economic expert.

Since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022, western countries in Europe and North America in particular have imposed sanctions on Russia. These range from measures taken against individuals such as Russian President Vladimir Putin to being banned from the Swift international banking system. But will the sanctions affect the Russian economy and population at all, or can Putin simply carry on as before? The Russian economist Oleg Buklemishev gives in the “business week” insight.

Among Russian citizens, the sanctions have made themselves felt primarily through the cancellation of imports of products such as Coca-Cola or the closure of shops such as McDonalds. They were often replaced by Russian alternatives. Economic expert Buklemishev has observed one of the biggest changes on the streets: “In the past you might see two or three Chinese cars on the streets, today there is a huge fleet.” New cars are therefore hardly available anymore. Most have to resort to used vehicles, according to Buklemishev. This fact leads to dissatisfaction among the population.

But when no more money can be spent in the automotive industry, the Russians spend it elsewhere or save, explains Buklemishev in the “Wirtschaftswoche”. Investments in Russian services are increasing. Travel within Russia is also becoming increasingly popular due to travel restrictions. The income in the tourist regions, in turn, benefits the Russian economy.

“It could be painful in the long run”

So do the measures fizzle out in the air? According to Buklemishev, the Russian economic model has turned away from exports and is concentrating on the military-industrial complex. This results in advantages in the poorer regions, where many of the companies in the industry are based. Due to generous payments from the military, many people are doing better than before. At the same time, this creates a competitive situation between companies and the military, as many employers cannot keep up with salaries and jobs remain unfilled, explains Buklemishev. Manufacturers also make hardly any profits with their products.

The economic expert believes that the Russian economy can still get through this year and the next. “In the long run, however, it could be painful for the budget as the reserves eventually run out.”

