Russian economy: Ruble continues to plummet after Wagner uprising

The Russian ruble fell further against the dollar after Wagner’s mutiny attempt.

The currency slipped to around 91 per US dollar, exceeding its optimal value range.

The ruble is among the worst-performing currencies in 2023.

Following the failed mutiny attempt by Wagner mercenaries last month, the Russian ruble continued to fall, with the currency falling below a key “comfort zone” against the US dollar, according to Kremlin officials.

Ruble continues to slide

The ruble traded near 91 per US dollar on Wednesday, continuing its slide following the Wagner group’s short-lived rebellion against Moscow last week.

The latest move means that the Russian currency has surpassed a key range of 80-90 per US dollar, which First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said was the optimal level for the currency.

Ruble 2023 one of the worst currencies

The ruble was one of the worst-performing currencies in 2023, owing to sanctions and economic headwinds resulting from Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. With investors eyeing the impact of Western trade restrictions and increased military spending on the Kremlin coffers. The ruble’s value against the dollar is now 21 percent lower than at the beginning of the year.

Ruble holders have also expressed their desire to switch to other currencies: retail deposits held in other countries increased to $43.5 billion from early 2022 to May 2023, according to an analysis by Bloomberg Economics. In 15 regions of Russia, demand for other currencies rose by 70-80 percent shortly after Wagner’s attempted uprising, Belousouv previously explained.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, has increased its reliance on other currencies, notably the Chinese yuan. The government began selling its $54 billion yuan holdings in February to cover falling energy revenues, Russia’s Treasury Ministry said.

