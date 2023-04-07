Home Business Russian economy shrinks in 2022 – hole in the state budget
Business

Russian economy shrinks in 2022 – hole in the state budget

by admin
Russian economy shrinks in 2022 – hole in the state budget

In the first quarter just ended, the Russian state budget slipped deep into the red due to high armaments expenditure and falling income from energy exports. From January to March it was 2.4 trillion rubles (26.5 billion euros), according to the Ministry of Finance in Moscow. For comparison: in the same period of 2022, another surplus of 1.13 trillion rubles was achieved. Revenues in the past quarter fell 20.8 percent year-on-year to 5.7 trillion rubles, while expenses rose 34 percent to 8.1 trillion rubles.

See also  Not just Twitter and Musk move, investors are looking to big capitalization profits (today Microsoft and Alphabet)

You may also like

Bank or post office? What is the Canon?

Discussions about CS bonuses – Headhunter: “There is...

2026 Mediterranean Games, “Delays not due to the...

Is Kazuo Ueda ready for ‘the world’s toughest...

WS: S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields up...

Jessica Contento takes off with the Edtech platform...

Usa, slight slowdown in the labor market in...

War of the near future – The future...

Vegan diet in Europe: London at the top...

Enel sells assets in Peru to a Chinese...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy