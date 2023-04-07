In the first quarter just ended, the Russian state budget slipped deep into the red due to high armaments expenditure and falling income from energy exports. From January to March it was 2.4 trillion rubles (26.5 billion euros), according to the Ministry of Finance in Moscow. For comparison: in the same period of 2022, another surplus of 1.13 trillion rubles was achieved. Revenues in the past quarter fell 20.8 percent year-on-year to 5.7 trillion rubles, while expenses rose 34 percent to 8.1 trillion rubles.