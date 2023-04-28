Russian fake call to Fed chairman: callers impersonate Zelenskyy

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on February 01, 2023. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Fed Chairman Powell made calls to Russian pranksters posing as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. “No sensitive or confidential information was discussed,” a Fed spokesman told Business Insider. The pranksters also tricked former German Chancellor Angela Merkel with a similar trick.

Two Russian con artists tricked Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell into a phone call by pretending to be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A video shows the call

Footage circulated on Russian state television showing Powell answering questions from an interviewer, who apparently thought he was speaking to the Ukrainian leader. In a statement to Business Insider, a Fed spokesman confirmed that Powell participated in a phone call in January with someone “mistakingly impersonating Ukraine’s president.”

“It was a friendly conversation about our support for the Ukrainian people at this difficult time,” the statement said. No sensitive or confidential information was discussed.

The call wasn’t the first of its kind

The call, which appears to have been conducted by Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, touched on a range of issues including Powell’s inflation outlook and the Central Bank of Russia, reports said Bloomberg on Thursday.

The spokeswoman added: “The video appears to have been edited and I cannot confirm it is correct. The matter has been escalated to the appropriate law enforcement agencies and, out of respect for their efforts, we will not comment further.”

Earlier this year, Kuznetsov and Stolyarov used a similar ruse on other top officials, including European Central Bank governor Christine Lagarde. The two previously held a conversation with Angela Merkel, then still Chancellor, by pretending to be former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

