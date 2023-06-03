Russian funds to the League nothing but scoop: “This is how Espresso built the plot”

Russian funds to the League, The truth denounces the “fake scoop” of L’Espresso on the “Rubles-gate”

Other than “scoop”. It was a real hoax: we are talking about the “Metropol case”, the alleged negotiation between six people, three Italians and three Russians, who in a Moscow hotel they would treat a gigantic deal oil per finance illegally the League of Matthew Salvini.

AND The truth to go on the attack of The Espressoafter already last April was archived the investigation by the Milan prosecutor’s office into Russian funds for the League. Today, says Giacomo Amadori, a report from the Guardia di Finanza sheds new light on the matter; a disclosure that dates back to July 2020, when the yellow flames write: “From the investigations carried out … traces of telephone contacts and meetings that took place during the period of investigative interest (2018/2019) between one of the suspects, Gianluca Meranda, and one of the journalists who signed the scoop from which the investigation originated, Giovanni Tizian (today in Tomorrow, ed)”.

Lega, Metropol case: secret relations between the business lawyer and the scoop journalist emerge

Gianluca Meranda he is a business lawyer, formerly a Freemason, later expelled from the Serenissima Grand Lodge of Italy, who during the negotiation claimed to represent the interests of an Anglo-German bank. He had already been referred to in July 2020 as the “deep throat” behind the recording of the Metropol interview. In fact it was he who triggered the mechanism that led to the prosecution’s investigation. Ma The truth says that on his iPhone X the investigators have found “some photographs found to be substantially superimposable on those published in L’Espresso in the margins of the articles signed by Tizian himself”. He and Stefano Vergine worked on the investigation for months. But they never said who advised him to go to the hotel and who gave him the audio of the meeting. Which led to the investigation into Meranda himself, the banker Francesco Vannucci and Gianluca Savoini, Matteo Salvini’s spokesman at the time.

And, he continues The truth, is exactly in the archiving instance that the Meranda “mystery” resolves. Tizian and the business lawyer had previous acquaintances at the Metropol. In Meranda’s cell phone address book “14 appointment reminders with Tizian were recorded in the period from 25 July 2018 to 24 June 2019”. On 30 January 2019, probably in view of the book’s release, the name of the other journalist, Vergine, also appears. News that for the military supports the thesis that Tizian and Meranda “were in direct contact at the height of the development of the events under investigation (and even after)”. The first meeting, that of 25 July 2018, “is immediately close to important developments of the embryonic agreements and commercial negotiations subject to journalistic investigation and, therefore, of investigation, which can be contextualized between 10 and 24 July 2018”.

At the time, Meranda received a draft commercial offer from the Russian via e-mail Avangard gas and oil company. The document will subsequently be published in L’Espresso of 24 February 2019. Another appointment dates back to October 2018. I financiers highlight: “The date of the meeting is immediately close to the departure of Meranda and Tizian for Moscow, with the same Alitalia flight” took off from Rome Fiumicino on 17 October 2018. A “preparatory” trip to the Metropol meeting, “subject of journalistic investigation and, therefore, of investigation”. And it was Meranda himself who uttered some significant words during the meeting: “It’s not a professional question, but a political one”. Or: “The deal is not to get rich, but to support a political campaign, which is of benefit, of mutual advantage, for both countries involved (Italy and Russia)”.

