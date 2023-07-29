Russian “Ikea”: New clone of the furniture chain opens in Moscow

Ikea was a popular draw for Russians, pictured here queuing outside a real store in Moscow. The retailer has since closed its stores in Russia, but copycats keep popping up in their place. Vlad Karkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images russia ikea

Good Luck, an Ikea imitator, joins the ranks of the Imitators of many western chains in Russia.

The real Ikea says it’s aware of the knockoffs – and that it could take “action” to protect its brand.

A customer told the Moscow Times that the imitation Ikea could not compete with the real Ikea.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Stars Coffee is the “new” Starbucks. McDonalds now translates to Tasty and That’s It. Kentucky Fried Chicken became Crimean Fried Chicken. And now a store called Good Luck (original spelling: Good Lakk) has opened in Moscow as an Ikea copycat. The real Ikea has taken note – and told Business Insider that if necessary, it will take action to protect its brand. “Ikea has nothing to do with Good Luck” and other imitators, it said.

Meanwhile, in Russia, the list of stores imitating popular western chains has continued to grow. After companies like Starbucks, McDonalds, Ikea and Zara left Russia or sold their businesses in the country to new owners after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Western companies – like Starbucks, McDonald’s, KFC and Ikea – might prefer it if duplicates didn’t exist at all. But with the Russian economy suffering from the sanctions and some people there wanting to get at the US and its allies, copycats are springing up like mushrooms. When McDonald’s pulled out last year, the chain said operating in Russia was incompatible with McDonald’s values.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Good Luck and Swed House: Russia has two Ikea clones

Good Luck is another Ikea copycat in Russia after Belarusian chain Swed House, which opened its first Russian store – also an Ikea knockoff – in April. Ikea told Business Insider they also know about Swed House.

Ikea is “assessing possible actions, and taking action where appropriate, to ensure that Ikea’s trademarks and copyrights of companies such as Good Luck and Swed House are and remain respected both in-store and online,” the company said in a statement to Business Insider.

Swed House says it makes its Ikea-like products in the same factories once used by the Swedish company. According to Good Luck, it also offers products made by Ikea’s former Russian and Belarusian suppliers. Business Insider has not been able to verify this.

So far only a fraction of the Ikea range

The team behind Good Luck say they worked on developing Ikea retail in Russia and many of the retail workers there previously worked at Ikea before the company left the country, reported the Moscow Times. “Leaving Ikea is no reason to give up the usual interior design,” writes Good Luck on his website.

“Thanks to the Good Luck project, you now have the opportunity to buy your favorite items. Yes, they changed their looks and names a bit. But design, quality, ease of purchase and assembly – all of that has remained the same. And the names are now easier to pronounce and remember,” the company’s website reads, a nod to Ikea’s notoriously funny Swedish names.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

As hard as Good Luck tries to copy the Ikea experience, it seems to fail: the space is much smaller than a typical Ikea — just around 3,200 square feet, while Ikea stores are often over 300,000 square feet. And there is no restaurant, which means that Russian customers continue to copy the famous meatballs from Ikea have to wait.

A shopper told The Moscow Times, “That’s not Ikea — period.” And right now, Good Luck mostly just sells living room and bedroom items, mostly. There are no suppliers of bathroom and kitchen items yet, employees at the store told the Moscow Times.

Sample living room with Soviet dictionaries

The new Ikea store also differs in terms of decoration. Soviet dictionaries line the shelves in a model living room, while Russian exercise books lie on a desk in a model children’s room.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Whether it’s a convincing Ikea fake or not, Good Luck already has ambitious expansion plans, they say. The company announces on its website that it aims to open over 1,000 stores across Russia within three years.

In addition, the company appears to be courting other furniture stores looking to fill the Ikea gap, offering over a formulate on its website the opportunity to become an official dealer of the Good Luck brand. It seems like they are looking for more than just luck.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

