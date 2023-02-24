War in Ukraine, Putin’s propaganda arrives in Italy: what is happening in two kindergartens in Milan

The war between Russia and Ukraine Today, February 24, is its first anniversary. Among the effects produced by it, in addition to the total destabilization of the world order and hundreds of thousands of soldiers and civilians killed, over time the process of gradual chloroforming induced by the ordinariness of the flow of bad news to which we are all subjected has been highlighted.

The extraordinary becomes ordinary and everything is consequently ordinarily accepted, above all in Russia, where following the incessant propaganda campaign implemented by Putin, the Russian population is slowly accepting the militarization of society and the further reduction of personal freedoms.

February 23rd is celebrated by Russians as Defender of the Fatherland day and on the occasion of it, Russia will celebrate propaganda actions to exalt the deeds of the Russian armyalso with lessons to be held in classrooms and kindergartenswhere the teachers have already received indications on the need for some time militarize children and to normalize the atrocities of war by staging wartime plays and parades on school premises.

The long claws of the Russian propaganda they would seem to have dangerously reached our home too: in recent days, in two infant schools in Milan, parents would have been distributed the special chapter of the school program dedicated to the exaltation of the Russian army, to be discussed and implemented on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day. We are talking about Italian-Russian kindergartens “Harmony” e “Leo Tolstoy” of Milan, where, according to a young mixed Italian-Russian couple who reported the episode to us, a digital booklet produced by the Karapuz publishing house would have been distributed by teachers to parents in which the activities that parents will have to make their children do are explained children aged 4 and over even if of Italian nationality.

According to the brochure parents will have the task of explaining to the children the different components of the Russian army and to invite them to participate in a series of recreational-military activities whose purpose is the glorification of the Russian army and the need to adhere to and obey the duties of the Fatherland. We have obtained a copy of this booklet, translated it and in doing it made our skin crawl. In fact, in addition to explaining the different military souls of the Russian army (infantry, aviation, etc.) and the weapons it uses, there are atrocious images that represent the destruction of cities and children and parents are invited to participate in games representing violent military actions.

While we hope that the Ministry of Education and the Public Security authorities will intervene immediately in order to investigate and eventually put an end to this brainwashing of Italian children, through Italian kindergartens in Italian cities, we report the translation of some of the shocking paragraphs contained in this booklet:

We recommend possible exercises/games like “Minefield”: the child follows the blindfolded parent like a snake through the “minefield”; having reached the goal, both catch the ball (grenade) and run back. “Hit the tank”: children and parents take turns throwing a grenade at the tank (ball entering a ring). “Barbed wire”: i participants crawl under a maze of chairs. Particularly older parents sit down during the fights that take place under the table”. In shops you can buy inflatable clubs, plastic shields and swords but some parents refuse to buy them for their children, even if they are boys. In our opinion, this is unreasonable.

Matches, knives, needles, weapons, these are things that cannot be hidden from the child for a long time and it is better to let the children know about it under your control and constructively. Words to enrich children’s vocabulary: grenade launcher, grenade , machine gun , bullet , dagger , cartridge , caliber , ammunition . Conversations with a child “Defenders of the Fatherland” Armament and ammunition.

