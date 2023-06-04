Home » Russian partisans in Belgorod. Pro-Naval mobilization, arrests
Russian partisans in Belgorod. Pro-Naval mobilization, arrests

Russian partisans in Belgorod. Pro-Naval mobilization, arrests

Several Russians have been arrested for participating in the world day in support of the opposition leader who has been imprisoned since 2021, Aleksei Navalny, who turns 47 today

Pro-Ukrainian Russian partisans entered Shebekino district today, in the Belgorod region of Russia, on the border with Ukraine: the Freedom Legion of Russia announced on Telegram. “Arriving! The advanced assault group of the Legion and the Rdk (the Russian Volunteer Corps, ed) is entering the suburb of Shebekino. ‘The’ For Russia! For freedom!’, reads the message. Fighting is underway near the town of Novaya Tavolzhanka, the group adds, underlining that “Putin’s troops continue to hit civilian homes with heavy artillery”.

The Russian military said it has hit Ukrainian military airfields with long-range weapons overnight after Kiev said Moscow had hit an airbase in the central part of the country. “Tonight, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a long-range precision air-launched weapons attack against enemy targets at military airfields,” the Russian military said in a statement.

Russia: mobilization on Navalny’s birthday, arrests – Several Russians have been arrested for participating in the world day in support of the opposition leader who has been imprisoned since 2021, Aleksei Navalny, who turns 47 today. According to the OVD-Info organization, two people were arrested in the Siberian city of Barnaul, one with a banner and the other with a balloon in support of Navalny. In the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, two women were taken into custody by the police, one of whom recorded a video of greetings to the opponent, in front of the regional government building. In Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, the police arrested an activist for having written “Freedom for political prisoners” on the asphalt. Navalny’s team has published on its Telegram channel images of protests, mostly individual actions, in numerous cities in Russia, from Moscow to St. Petersburg, from the Urals to the Far East. Protests are taking place today in more than 120 cities around the world, including London, Paris, Madrid, Berlin, Sydney, Tokyo, Tbilisi, Buenos Aires, Mexico City and Sao Paulo.

